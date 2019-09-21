Braves clinch second consecutive National League East title, eye first 100-win season since 2003

For the second year in a row, the Atlanta Braves have won the National League East. The Braves sewed up the division title on Friday with their 6-0 (box score) win against the San Francisco Giants. The Braves are now 95-60 on the year with just over a week left in the regular season.

Atlanta's victory on Friday was fueled in large part by Mike Foltynewicz, who delivered eight shutout innings. Foltynewicz struck out seven Giants and permitted just three hits and a walk. Offensively, the Braves were paced by home runs from Ronald Acuna Jr. and Brian McCann. Acuna, for his part, also delivered a double and two walks, and scored three times.

The Braves winning the division has seldom been in doubt over the last several months. The Braves had possessed at least a share of first place since June 10, and have led outright since June 12. Their lead has remained at no less than five games for all but a single day since the end of July.

The next question for the Braves is whether or not they can win 100 games. The Braves haven't topped the century mark since 2003. Atlanta's remaining schedule includes two more games at home with the Giants, then two in Kansas City against the Royals, and three in New York versus the Mets to close out the year.

This year's division crown is the third since the Braves had their streak of 14 consecutive snapped in 2006.