Mariners' Kyle Lewis becomes fourth player to begin career with six home runs in 10 games
Lewis is the second player this season to accomplish the feat
Earlier in the month, we noted how Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis overcame repeated knee woes to make his big-league debut. In said debut, Lewis recorded his first home run in a memorable scene that served as one of the top feel-good moments of the year in Seattle. Lewis has since continued to play well -- he entered Friday hitting .306/.333/.778 (187 OPS+) with five home runs in 39 plate appearances -- and he's now a part of history.
On Friday, Lewis delivered his sixth home run against the Baltimore Orioles in what was his 10th career game. As it turns out, he's just the fourth player in history to reach that mark so quickly -- and the second this year, joining Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino:
It should be noted that this is a somewhat arbitrary tidbit. After all, expand the scope to players who homered five times in their first 10 career games -- or, one fewer home run -- and you get five players from this season alone. Less impressive, right?
The catch is that only 10 players had ever done it entering this season:
In other words, Lewis's accomplishment -- and those by some of the other players listed above -- remain notable … but perhaps not just for the obvious reasons. Rather, they're further evidence that the baseball is contributing to the home-run and record-breaking frenzies occurring across the league.
