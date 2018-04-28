MLB Vegas odds picks, best bets for April 28: This 3-way parlay pays 5-1
SportsLine's hottest expert has an MLB parlay that could pay 6-1 on Saturday
Saturday's MLB action features several must-see rivalry matchups. And if you're feeling bold, SportsLine analyst Adam Thompson has revealed a three-pick parlay that could return a payout of over 5-1.
With nearly 20 years of experience covering pro sports, Thompson uses his expertise to crush the books. And that's exactly what he has been doing early this season, entering Saturday on a scorching 10-3 run on MLB picks. Anybody following him is building a sizable profit.
Now, he has analyzed every MLB matchup and come up with his three best bets for Saturday's massive 17-game slate.
We can tell you Thompson likes the value of the Dodgers (-119) on the road against San Francisco at 4:05 p.m. ET in the first game of a double-header.
"Walker Buehler has pitched five innings in the majors, but they were five scoreless innings," Thompson told SportsLine. "The Dodgers' top pitching prospect gets called up for a Saturday start to face a Giants offense that ranks last in the NL in scoring and hasn't faced Buehler before. I like the Giants' starter, Chris Stratton, but look for the struggling Dodgers to step up around their star call-up."
Thompson has also released two other strong plays, including a money line pick on Yankees-Angels at 9:07 p.m. ET. In a matchup that features some of baseball's biggest stars, Thompson has identified a pitching trend that ultimately determines which side you should back. He's sharing what it is, and who you should back, over at SportsLine.
So what are Saturday's MLB picks that Adam Thompson confidently believes could return a payout of over 5-1 if you parlay them together? And what pitching trend ultimately determines Yankees-Angels? Visit SportsLine now to get Saturday's three-team parlay, all from an expert on a scorching 10-3 run on MLB picks.
Reds at Twins (-150)
White Sox at Royals (n/a)
Brewers at Cubs (-175)
Diamondbacks at Nationals (+110)
Rays at Red Sox (-205)
Dodgers at Giants, Game 1 (-119)
Rangers at Blue Jays (-175)
Mariners at Indians (-220)
Braves at Phillies (-130)
Cardinals at Pirates (+110)
Tigers at Orioles (-132)
Rockies at Marlins (+100)
Athletics at Astros (-215)
White Sox at Royals (n/a)
Mets at Padres (-130)
Yankees at Angels (-105)
Dodgers at Giants, Game 2 (+115)
-
MLB DFS: Best April 28 DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
MLB Saturday: Dodgers-Giants play two
Keep it right here for all of Saturday's MLB action
-
Twins vs. Reds odds, Apr. 28 MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Reds vs. Twins game 10,000 times
-
Cubs vs. Brewers odds, Apr. 28 MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Brewers vs. Cubs game 10,000 times
-
MLB Friday: Snell continues breakout yr
Plus Yu Darvish finally kicked it into gear for the Cubs. Here's everything you need to know...
-
Mayfield, Ward throw 1st pitch for Tribe
Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft