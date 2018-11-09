BOS
PHO

No Text

Irving, Celtics rally from 22 down to top Suns 116-109 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 09, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) When their shots finally started to fall, the Boston Celtics couldn't be stopped.

Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his season-high 39 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Boston rallied from a 22-point deficit for a 116-109 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Irving scored Boston's first six points in the extra period, and Marcus Morris finished with 17 against his former team - including the tying 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in regulation off a feed from Irving.

Morris hit from the top of the arc to tie it at 100. Jaylen Brown added 17 points, all after halftime, for the Celtics (7-4).

''Guys like Kyrie, he is going to have all the focus on him,'' Morris said. ''I worked on my 3-pointers extensively.''

Devin Booker paced the Suns (2-9) with a season-high 38 points, and T.J. Warren had 29.

The Celtics ended a two-game skid, while the Suns have lost nine of 10.

Booker scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and seven in OT, but Phoenix couldn't hold onto a 16-point lead with 6:13 to play in regulation.

The Suns led 92-76 when Booker dropped in a short fadeaway.

''We just fell apart down the stretch. Kept giving up quick buckets. Miscommunications on defense. A little bit of everything,'' Booker said.

Boston recovered from an ice cold start and won despite shooting 40.2 percent from the field. The Celtics trailed by double digits for much of the second half until a furious late rally.

Suns rookie Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Irving hit a 3 with 35.1 seconds to go in the fourth, then his steal led to Brown's layup that cut the Suns' lead to 98-97 with 7.3 seconds to play. Warren hit two free throws, then Morris took a pass from a double-teamed Irving for the tying 3.

''We just learned a lot about being resilient,'' Irving said. ''We had to make adjustments.''

Suns coach Igor Kokoskov thought fatigue caught up to his team late in the game. He also wanted a foul against Irving on the Celtics' last possession of the fourth quarter.

''You take the blame and responsibility as a coach,'' Kokoskov said.

Warren, starting for the first time since Oct. 31, scored 14 first-quarter points as the Suns took advantage of Boston's shooting woes. Phoenix led 32-13 after 12 minutes.

After making their first shot of the game, a 3 by Irving, the Celtics missed their next 12 attempts and the Suns raced out to a 15-3 lead.

Aron Baynes' putback with 5:04 left in the first quarter was the Celtics' second basket of the game, and they shot just 4 of 22 in the quarter.

Boston got the lead down to 14 in the second, but a 3 from Booker gave the Suns a 48-26 advantage with 4:31 left in the half.

The Celtics trailed 55-35 at the break.

Consecutive baskets by Booker put the Suns in front 75-58 in the third quarter.

''I told Igor we didn't deserve to win the game, but it was a great individual performance by Kyrie, certainly,'' Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

TIP-INS

Celtics: The team's 13 points in the first quarter were a season low. ... Irving was the only starter to make a field goal in the first half. Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Brown were a combined 0 for 15. ... G Marcus Smart surpassed 1,000 rebounds and 400 steals for his career.

Suns: Warren made his third start this season. Ryan Anderson came off the bench. ... Booker has 146 points in his last three games against the Celtics, including the career-high 70 he scored in Boston on March 24, 2017. ... A game after playing a season-low seven minutes, 2017 first-round draft pick Josh Jackson played only five.

ANALYZING AYTON

Stevens called Ayton a ''special talent'' when asked about the rookie before the game. ''He brings everything to the table you would think a really good player at that position brings,'' Stevens said.

JAYLEN JAM

Brown's first basket was a high-flying, one-handed dunk in transition at the 10:10 mark of the third quarter. Smart provided the assist.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At the Utah Jazz on Friday in their second set of back-to-back games this season.

Suns: At the New Orleans Hornets on Saturday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Irving
11 PG
D. Booker
1 SG
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
47.8 Field Goal % 45.3
47.9 Three Point % 43.0
84.8 Free Throw % 83.6
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris 0:01
+ 1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
+ 1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Devin Booker 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum 0:09
  Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:10
  Kyrie Irving missed jump shot 0:15
  Offensive rebound by Al Horford 0:30
  Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:33
  Personal foul on Isaiah Canaan 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris 0:57
Team Stats
Points 116 109
Field Goals 39-97 (40.2%) 41-93 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 14-37 (37.8%) 11-35 (31.4%)
Free Throws 24-31 (77.4%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 70 50
Offensive 17 4
Defensive 39 38
Team 14 8
Assists 21 25
Steals 6 10
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 19 23
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
K. Irving PG 11
39 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
D. Booker SG 1
38 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Celtics 7-4 1322303516116
home team logo Suns 2-9 322325209109
O/U 214.5, PHO +9.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
O/U 214.5, PHO +9.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 7-4 105.3 PPG 48.2 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Suns 2-9 101.4 PPG 42.2 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
K. Irving PG 19.2 PPG 4.8 RPG 5.3 APG 48.0 FG%
D. Booker SG 24.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 6.0 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Irving PG 39 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
D. Booker SG 38 PTS 3 REB 9 AST
40.2 FG% 44.1
37.8 3PT FG% 31.4
77.4 FT% 84.2
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
J. Brown
G. Hayward
A. Horford
J. Tatum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 43 39 7 6 3 1 3 5 13/28 6/13 7/7 2 5 59 +7
J. Brown 38 17 6 1 0 0 2 2 6/13 1/3 4/6 1 5 23 +8
G. Hayward 24 8 4 2 0 0 0 1 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 4 16 0
A. Horford 32 7 6 3 0 4 2 0 3/7 1/2 0/1 2 4 21 +14
J. Tatum 29 4 8 2 1 0 1 2 1/7 0/1 2/2 4 4 16 +15
Starters
K. Irving
J. Brown
G. Hayward
A. Horford
J. Tatum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 43 39 7 6 3 1 3 5 13/28 6/13 7/7 2 5 59 +7
J. Brown 38 17 6 1 0 0 2 2 6/13 1/3 4/6 1 5 23 +8
G. Hayward 24 8 4 2 0 0 0 1 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 4 16 0
A. Horford 32 7 6 3 0 4 2 0 3/7 1/2 0/1 2 4 21 +14
J. Tatum 29 4 8 2 1 0 1 2 1/7 0/1 2/2 4 4 16 +15
Bench
M. Morris
T. Rozier
M. Smart
A. Baynes
S. Ojeleye
G. Yabusele
B. Wanamaker
J. Bird
P. Dozier
R. Williams
D. Theis
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 28 17 8 3 0 0 2 3 7/13 2/5 1/2 1 7 29 +9
T. Rozier 20 10 6 1 0 0 1 1 3/8 1/3 3/4 2 4 17 -6
M. Smart 26 7 4 2 2 0 3 3 1/4 1/3 4/6 0 4 14 -2
A. Baynes 7 4 4 0 0 0 1 0 1/6 0/1 2/2 4 0 7 -11
S. Ojeleye 7 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 1/2 0/1 1/1 0 1 5 +2
G. Yabusele 4 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 3 -1
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Theis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 258 116 56 21 6 6 16 19 39/97 14/37 24/31 17 39 210 +35
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
T. Warren
D. Ayton
T. Ariza
I. Canaan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 42 38 3 9 3 0 6 3 15/30 4/13 4/5 0 3 56 -2
T. Warren 41 29 7 1 1 1 0 2 9/17 3/4 8/8 1 6 40 +1
D. Ayton 38 14 10 1 0 1 2 1 6/10 0/0 2/4 2 8 25 -11
T. Ariza 41 11 9 6 0 1 1 2 3/7 3/7 2/2 0 9 32 -6
I. Canaan 41 7 5 6 2 0 1 4 3/14 1/8 0/0 0 5 25 -9
Starters
D. Booker
T. Warren
D. Ayton
T. Ariza
I. Canaan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 42 38 3 9 3 0 6 3 15/30 4/13 4/5 0 3 56 -2
T. Warren 41 29 7 1 1 1 0 2 9/17 3/4 8/8 1 6 40 +1
D. Ayton 38 14 10 1 0 1 2 1 6/10 0/0 2/4 2 8 25 -11
T. Ariza 41 11 9 6 0 1 1 2 3/7 3/7 2/2 0 9 32 -6
I. Canaan 41 7 5 6 2 0 1 4 3/14 1/8 0/0 0 5 25 -9
Bench
E. Okobo
R. Holmes
M. Bridges
J. Jackson
R. Anderson
J. Crawford
T. Daniels
G. King
D. Bender
D. Melton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Okobo 10 4 1 1 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 1 6 0
R. Holmes 14 2 3 0 1 1 2 4 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 2 5 +4
M. Bridges 12 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 0 4 -3
J. Jackson 5 2 2 0 0 2 2 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 0
R. Anderson 15 0 2 1 1 0 0 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 5 -9
J. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 259 109 42 25 10 6 15 23 41/93 11/35 16/19 4 38 202 -35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores