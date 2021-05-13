After a lengthy delay brought about by COVID-19, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is finally inducting its class of 2020 on Saturday. The headliner? Kobe Bryant, who will be inducted by friend and mentor Michael Jordan. His wife Vanessa will also speak as the basketball world gathers to celebrate the legacy of a legend gone too soon.

But Bryant won't be the only superstar to be enshrined on Saturday. Tim Duncan will be inducted by former teammate David Robinson. The decision was fitting, as Robinson did not win a championship until Duncan joined his San Antonio Spurs in 1997. Kevin Garnett, another star big man from Duncan's era, chose to be inducted by Isiah Thomas. While they never played with or against one another in the NBA, Garnett and Thomas are arguably the two greatest players ever to come out of the Chicago area (though Garnett was raised largely in South Carolina).

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The 2020 Hall of Fame inductees/presenters

*Per Hall of Fame rules, presenters must also be Hall of Famers themselves.

Patrick Baumann , presented by Russ Granik (2013), Vlade Divac (2019)

, presented by Russ Granik (2013), Vlade Divac (2019) Kobe Bryant , presented by Michael Jordan (2009)

, presented by Michael Jordan (2009) Tamika Catchings , presented by Alonzo Mourning (2014), Dawn Staley (2013)

, presented by Alonzo Mourning (2014), Dawn Staley (2013) Tim Duncan , presented by David Robinson (2009)

, presented by David Robinson (2009) Kevin Garnett , presented by Isiah Thomas (2000)

, presented by Isiah Thomas (2000) Kim Mulkey , presented by Michael Jordan (2009)

, presented by Michael Jordan (2009) Barbara Stevens , presented by Geno Auriemma (2006), Muffet McGraw (2017)

, presented by Geno Auriemma (2006), Muffet McGraw (2017) Eddie Sutton , presented by John Calipari (2015), Bill Self (2017), Sidney Moncrief (2019)

, presented by John Calipari (2015), Bill Self (2017), Sidney Moncrief (2019) Rudy Tomjanovich, presented by Calvin Murphy (1993), Hakeem Olajuwon (2008)

How To Watch

Class of 2020 press conference

When: Friday, 2 p.m. ET

Friday, 2 p.m. ET Where: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame -- Springfield, Massachusetts

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame -- Springfield, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV | Live Stream: fuboTV

Hall of Fame Awards Celebration & Gala

When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame -- Springfield, Massachusetts

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame -- Springfield, Massachusetts TV: ESPN | Live Stream: WatchESPN

Induction ceremony

When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame -- Springfield, Massachusetts

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame -- Springfield, Massachusetts TV: ESPN | Live Stream: WatchESPN

Despite the group's overall excellence, the focus of the night will obviously be on Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident in January, 2020. While posthumous inductions are rare, they have occurred on a few occasions. Drazen Petrovic infamously died in a car accident while he was still playing, so he obviously could not attend his induction. Other players, such as Gus Johnson and Dennis Johnson, died after their careers ended, but before they were selected for induction. While presenters must also be Hall of Famers, inductees themselves also deliver speeches, and Bryant's widow, Vanessa, will deliver his.

Bryant played 20 years for the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and being selected to 18 All-Star Teams in addition to winning the 2007-08 MVP award. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, and the All-Star MVP award was renamed in his honor. While a number of legends will rightfully get their due on Saturday, the event's true purpose will be for the basketball world to gather and mourn one of its most cherished members.