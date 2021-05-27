The Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns in a pivotal Game 3 matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Thursday. The best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1 after two games in Phoenix. The Suns took the opener in impressive fashion, with the Lakers responding in a 109-104 win in Game 2. The Lakers are 21-15 at home this season, with the Suns sporting a 24-12 road record in the regular season.

Suns vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -7

Suns vs. Lakers over-under: 210.5 points

Suns vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -300, Suns +250

PHX: The Suns are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

LAL: The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Suns can cover



Phoenix has the better net rating in the series to this point, and the Suns are effective on both ends. The Suns finished the regular season with a top-seven unit in the NBA on both offense and defense, illustrating their success. Phoenix is highly efficient as a shooting team, ranking No. 2 in the NBA in field goal percentage (49.0 percent), 2-point percentage (56.3 percent) and free throw percentage (83.4 percent) during the regular season.

On top of that, the Suns have high-value passers, generating 26.9 assists per game (No. 3 in NBA) and committing only 12.5 turnovers per game (No. 4 in NBA). Defensively, they do a fantastic job at limiting both 3-point shooting efficiency (35.4 percent) and assists (22.9 per game), and Phoenix has held the Lakers below their offensive efficiency baseline in both games in the series.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles is elite on the defensive end. The Lakers led the NBA in defensive efficiency this season, giving up only 106.8 points per 100 possessions. From there, they are a top-five team in myriad categories, including turnover creation rate (15.2 percent), three-point shooting allowed (35.2 percent), blocked shots (5.4 per game) and overall shooting efficiency allowed.

The Lakers are also very strong on the defensive glass, pulling down 74.8 percent of available rebounds, and they effectively prevent opponents from getting to the free throw line. Offensively, it's been an uneven season for the Lakers, but they have two superstar creators in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. From there, Los Angeles is elite at getting to the free throw line, generating 23.3 free throw attempts per game in the regular season.

