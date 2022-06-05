The Boston Celtics will attempt to take a stranglehold on the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday evening. The Celtics upset the Golden State Warriors in Thursday's Game 1, coming back from a double-digit deficit in the second half. Game 2 awaits for both teams at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors will look to even the series and re-establish some level of momentum after losing home-court advantage.

Warriors vs. Celtics spread: Warriors -4

Warriors vs. Celtics over-under: 215.5

Warriors vs. Celtics money line: Warriors -190, Celtics +160

GSW: The Celtics are 13-6 against the spread in playoff games

BOS: The Warriors are 9-8 against the spread in playoff games



Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's defense remains uber-elite. The Celtics led the league in defensive efficiency during the regular season, and Boston is allowing only 105.7 points per 100 possessions in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Boston had six blocked shots and seven steals in Game 1, and the Celtics held the Warriors to only 26 points in the paint in the opener. Opponents are shooting only 43.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three-point range against Boston in the postseason, and the Celtics are allowing only 20.2 assists per contest.

The Celtics also led the league in field goal percentage allowed (43.4 percent), three-point percentage allowed (33.9 percent), two-point percentage allowed (49.7 percent), and assists allowed (21.6 per game) during the 82-game regular season marathon. Boston also created 13.8 turnovers per game in 2021-22, with Golden State having the second-worst offensive turnover rate (15.0 percent) in the league this season.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has the better offense in this matchup. Even in a loss, the Warriors connected on 19 of 45 3-point attempts in Game 1, and Golden State produced 26 second-chance points. In the playoffs overall, the Warriors are shooting 49 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, and Golden State is averaging 15.2 second-chance points per game with a 28.7 percent offensive rebound rate.

The Warriors move the ball at an elite level, as evidenced by a league-leading assist rate (66.9 percent) during the regular season and 28.1 assists per game in the playoffs. Golden State also has a dynamic weapon in Stephen Curry, who is averaging 26.4 points per game in the playoffs while burying 39 percent of 10.1 3-point attempts per game. The Warriors also ranked in the top 10 in myriad offensive categories during the 82-game regular season, including field goal percentage, 2-point percentage, 3-pointers per game, 3-point accuracy and fast break points per game.

