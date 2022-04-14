The 2021-22 NBA regular season has come to a close, and only one team moved up in the standings from where it started the day: the Boston Celtics, who jumped to No. 2 in the East by way of their victory over the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the Cavaliers.

The play-in tournament begins on Tuesday. First-round games start on Saturday.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

Below are the final seeds and the corresponding first round and play-in matchups.

Eastern Conference

1. Miami Heat

First-round opponent: No. 8 seed (play-in results)

2. Boston Celtics

First-round opponent: vs. Nets

3. Milwaukee Bucks

First-round opponent: vs. Bulls

4. Philadelphia 76ers



First-round opponent: vs. Raptors



5. Toronto Raptors

First-round opponent: at 76ers

6. Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are locked into the No. 6 seed.

First-round opponent: at Bucks

7. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are locked into the No. 7 seed

First-round opponent: at Celtics

East play-in matchups

April 12: Brooklyn Nets 115, Cleveland Cavaliers 108



Brooklyn Nets 115, Cleveland Cavaliers 108 April 13: Atlanta Hawks 132, Charlotte Hornets 103



Atlanta Hawks 132, Charlotte Hornets 103 April 15: Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)



Western Conference

1. Phoenix Suns

First-round opponent: No. 8 seed (play-in results)

2. Memphis Grizzlies

First-round opponent: vs. Timberwolves

3. Golden State Warriors

First-round opponent: vs. Nuggets

4. Dallas Mavericks

First-round opponent: vs. Jazz



5. Utah Jazz

First-round opponent: at Mavericks

6. Denver Nuggets

First-round opponent: at Warriors

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

First-round opponent: at Grizzlies

West play-in matchups