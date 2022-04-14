The 2021-22 NBA regular season has come to a close, and only one team moved up in the standings from where it started the day: the Boston Celtics, who jumped to No. 2 in the East by way of their victory over the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the Cavaliers.
The play-in tournament begins on Tuesday. First-round games start on Saturday.
Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.
Below are the final seeds and the corresponding first round and play-in matchups.
Eastern Conference
1. Miami Heat
- First-round opponent: No. 8 seed (play-in results)
2. Boston Celtics
- First-round opponent: vs. Nets
3. Milwaukee Bucks
- First-round opponent: vs. Bulls
4. Philadelphia 76ers
- First-round opponent: vs. Raptors
5. Toronto Raptors
- First-round opponent: at 76ers
6. Chicago Bulls
The Bulls are locked into the No. 6 seed.
- First-round opponent: at Bucks
7. Brooklyn Nets
The Nets are locked into the No. 7 seed
- First-round opponent: at Celtics
East play-in matchups
- April 12: Brooklyn Nets 115, Cleveland Cavaliers 108
- April 13: Atlanta Hawks 132, Charlotte Hornets 103
- April 15: Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Western Conference
1. Phoenix Suns
- First-round opponent: No. 8 seed (play-in results)
2. Memphis Grizzlies
- First-round opponent: vs. Timberwolves
3. Golden State Warriors
- First-round opponent: vs. Nuggets
4. Dallas Mavericks
- First-round opponent: vs. Jazz
5. Utah Jazz
- First-round opponent: at Mavericks
6. Denver Nuggets
- First-round opponent: at Warriors
7. Minnesota Timberwolves
- First-round opponent: at Grizzlies
West play-in matchups
- April 12: Minnesota Timberwolves 109, Los Angeles Clippers 104
- April 13: New Orleans Pelicans 113, San Antonio Spurs 103
- April 15: Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans 10 p.m. (TNT)