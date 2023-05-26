Round 1 - Pick 1 Victor Wembanyama C France • 7'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 21.6 RPG 10.4 BPG 3.0 3P% 27.5% No appearance at the Combine for Wembanyama -- he is still playing out his season with Mets 92 -- but no problem. He remains No. 1 with a bullet atop a loaded class.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Brandon Miller SF Alabama • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.8 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 38.4% This isn't who I would take, but this is believed to be the way Charlotte is leaning. A 6-foot-9 scoring forward who shoots 38.4% from 3 -point range would pair nicely next to LaMelo Ball.

Round 1- Pick 3 Scoot Henderson PG G League Ignite • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.6 RPG 5.1 APG 6.6 3P% 32.4% Portland has all but deployed billboards to let the rest of the NBA know this pick is up for sale as it looks to upgrade its roster around Damian Lillard. Henderson would be the pick here if Wembanyama and Miller go No. 1 and No. 2, but whether he'll be playing for the Trail Blazers or someone else is up in the air.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Amen Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 5.9 APG 5.9 3P% 25% Thompson is an elite playmaker who possesses the ability to make advanced reads as a potential lead guard. He profiles as someone who could be the initiator for an NBA offense, potentially setting up Houston -- which has already met with him after securing the No. 4 pick -- to maximize its investments in Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jarace Walker PF Houston • Fr • 6'7" / 249 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.2 RPG 6.8 APG 1.8 3P% 34.7% There's a number of directions Detroit could go here at wing, but the addition of Jarace Walker makes a ton of sense both from a value perspective and from a fit standpoint. He's a ready-made NBA power forward who can hit shots and provide toughness for a young core centered around Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ausar Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 218 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 7.1 APG 6.1 3P% 29.8% There's lots of steam around Ausar -- the twin brother of Amen -- indicating he may not only be on the rise but in the mix to supplant Amen as the first Thompson taken in this year's draft. Getting him at No. 6 here would be robbery for the Magic, giving them a combo wing who has incredible athleticism, selfless playmaking ability and an improving shot.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Cam Whitmore SF Villanova • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.5 RPG 5.3 APG 0.7 3P% 34.3% Whitmore is not a playmaker but what he does provide as a shooting wing with above-the-rim hops he does at a high level. Indiana surrounding Tyrese Haliburton with a player of Whitmore's ilk who can score should be priority No. 1 in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Keyonte George SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.3 RPG 4.2 APG 2.8 3P% 33.8% If you squint a bit at George's game you'll see some shades of Bradley Beal in terms of what he can do as a scorer and combo guard. George impressed NBA teams at his pro day in Chicago during the NBA Draft Combine and appears to be on the rise as a potential top-10 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Taylor Hendricks PF UCF • Fr • 6'8" / 214 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.1 RPG 7 APG 1.4 3P% 39.4% The meteoric rise last season of Santa Clara star Jalen Williams -- and his subsequent stellar season as a rookie with OKC -- has taught us not to overlook mid-major stars. Hendricks is perhaps the latest example of that, as he starred for UCF last season as a sharpshooting forward who can protect the rim and be a havoc-wreaker on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Gradey Dick SF Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 204 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.1 APG 1.7 3P% 40.3% Tall wings who have the ability to shoot it -- and do so successfully in the multitude of ways Dick can shoot it -- don't come around every draft. His game is tailor-made for an NBA role player with room to grow into more alongside a superstar in Luka Doncic.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Cason Wallace PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.7 RPG 3.7 APG 4.3 3P% 34.6% Perhaps Orlando looks elsewhere here after going guard with its first pick in this mock, but Wallace's skill set is so different and complementary to Thompson that the two could coexist successfully. One of the best playmaking defenders in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Anthony Black PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.8 RPG 5.1 APG 3.9 3P% 30.1% Black had the highest assist rate on a loaded Arkansas team last season operating as a connective tissue and heartbeat for one of the most talented teams in the SEC. OKC is stacked with selfless guards of Black's archetype and checks a ton of boxes for what this team likes.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kobe Bufkin SG Michigan • Soph • 6'4" / 187 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14 RPG 4.5 APG 2.9 3P% 35.5% If Bufkin gets past OKC at No. 12, it's unlikely he is on the board much longer. The second-year player for Michigan blossomed into a bona fide first-round talent this past season. He has a nice combination of scoring and creation that might make him an appealing two-way guard in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kris Murray PF Iowa • Jr • 6'8" / 213 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 20.2 RPG 7.9 APG 2 3P% 33.5% Murray had a breakout season for Iowa averaging north of 20 points per game while showing off range as a 3-point shooter. He's a combo forward who brings versatility, polish and size, all assets for a team looking to surround Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram with weapons.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jalen Hood-Schifino PG Indiana • Fr • 6'4" / 217 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13.5 RPG 4.1 APG 3.7 3P% 33.3% NBA teams are always on the hunt for combo guard/creators like Hood-Schifino, and he flashed enough on both ends at Indiana to push for a potential lottery spot in this year's draft. Great frame, really good defensively, and knows how to attack and make plays off the bounce. His shot needs to become more developmentally consistent but the tools here are undeniable.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 16 Leonard Miller SF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 213 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16.9 RPG 10.1 APG 1.7 3P% 30.4% Miller tested the NBA Draft waters and had some first-round buzz before ultimately withdrawing and committing to the G League Ignite last season. Now he's built upon that momentum as a scorer and rebounder who, while still a tad raw, has the physical tools and size to warrant mid-to-late lottery consideration.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Amari Bailey SG UCLA • Fr • 6'3" / 191 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.2 RPG 3.8 APG 2.2 3P% 38.9% Few players boosted their draft stock at the combine than did Bailey, who acquitted himself nicely as expected as a scoring guard but flashed some unexpected playmaking and passing to boot in front of NBA teams. The former five-star recruit has played his way into the lottery mix and seems unlikely to slip out of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jordan Hawkins SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'4" / 186 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.2 RPG 3.8 APG 1.3 3P% 38.8% No player in this class is more skilled as a spot-up shooter than Hawkins, whose ability to be his own offensive hub because of his space-creation is underrated and under-appreciated. He profiles as a Duncan Robinson-like talent with better defense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Trey Alexander SG Creighton • Soph • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.6 RPG 4.2 APG 2.6 3P% 41% Alexander's development the last two years from an athletic wing into a legitimate playmaking guard who can shoot is among the more impressive arcs for a player in this class. He did well for himself at the combine, getting to the rim at will and showcasing his length as a potential two-way player in the NBA.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 20 Nick Smith Jr. SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.5 RPG 1.6 APG 1.7 3P% 33.8% A nagging knee injury cost Smith Jr. real exposure to showcase himself on a big stage this season after carrying momentum into the season as a potential top-three pick. But the No. 1 recruit from the 2022 class, an immensely talented scorer and slasher, is still someone I think teams will be glad to bring in and develop, and in this range he'd be a no-brainer.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 21 Brice Sensabaugh SF Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 16.3 RPG 5.4 APG 1.2 3P% 40.5% As a four-star prospect ranked 85th in his class, Sensabaugh wasn't even on the one-and-done radar entering the season. But his production with Ohio State is tough to ignore. Uses his big frame well and smashed in his role as a rotation piece hitting 40.5% of his 3-pointers on the year.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Dereck Lively II C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 5.2 RPG 5.4 BPG 2.4 Best player available here is Lively, the one-and-done Duke big man who was among the most effective rim-protecting players in all of college hoops last season. He's still got some growing to do as an offensive weapon, but his defensive impact is a foundational piece of his game that will translate.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 23 Dariq Whitehead SF Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 217 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 8.3 RPG 2.4 APG 1 3P% 42.4% Whitehead had a topsy-turvy season at Duke and didn't quite live up to expectations as a five-star, consensus top-five recruit, in part because of injuries and inconsistencies that resulted from that. ESPN reported that his preseason right foot injury did not heal properly and requires a follow-up procedure, so teams will want to make sure his medicals check out.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Trayce Jackson-Davis PF Indiana • Jr • 6'8" / 240 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 20.9 RPG 10.8 APG 4 Big men who don't shoot 3-pointers don't pop off the page as definite first-rounders, and yet Jackson-Davis by most measures appears to be an anomaly. He's a dominant interior scorer and rebounder who shows great touch and makes great plays as a passer, and there is optimism in NBA circles that he will in time develop into a floor-spacer.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Brandin Podziemski SG Santa Clara • Soph • 6'4" / 204 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 19.9 RPG 8.8 APG 3.7 3P% 43.8% One of the big winners of the NBA Draft Combine, Podziemski, coming off a breakout season in which he won Co-WCC Player of the Year honors at Santa Clara, goes No. 25 here as a plug-and-play combo guard who can add scoring, playmaking and toughness right away.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 26 Colby Jones SG Xavier • Jr • 6'5" / 199 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.4 3P% 37.8% One of my favorite prospects in this class. Jones is one of those players who can fade in and out of games, then you look up and he has 10 points, seven assists and eight rebounds. Impacts winning in a variety of ways.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 27 Bilal Coulibaly SF France • 6'6" / 230 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 5.0 RPG 3.1 APG 0.8 3P% 41.2% This is probably the floor for Coulibaly, a late-riser in the 2023 class who could go as high as mid lottery to somewhere in the 20s. Playing next to Victor Wembanyama for Mets 92 has given him a huge spotlight to shine as a long wing with great athleticism who has shown improvement as a shooter.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 28 Olivier-Maxence Prosper SF Marquette • Soph • 6'7" / 212 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 12.5 RPG 4.7 APG 0.7 3P% 33.9% Prosper played so well on the first day of scrimmages at the combine that he pulled out of the second day, showing so much as an energetic combo forward that he likely solidified himself as a top-30 pick in this class. A really athletic, long forward who can shoot and impact winning with effort.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 29 Gregory Jackson PF South Carolina • Fr • 6'8" / 214 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.4 RPG 5.9 APG 0.8 3P% 32.4% Not the most appealing profile coming off a disappointing season at South Carolina, but Jackson, the youngest prospect in the class and a former No. 1 recruit, has plenty of believers in NBA circles and feels like a lock to hear his name called in the first round.