On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks unveiled their court that will be coordinated with the 2020-21 Martin Luther King Jr. Nike "City Edition" uniforms. The special-designed court depicts the relationship between the estate of Dr. King, the NBA and NBPA.

"The MLK City Edition-branded court will extend the recognition of Dr. King to the main floor of State Farm Arena," the Hawks said in a press release. "Mirroring the City Edition uniform colorway of Infinity Black, Vintage Gold, and Fidelity White, the iconic MLK initials along the court's sideline are flanked by "Freedom Stars" that represent the 22 times Dr. King was arrested fighting for equality and the dedicated student freedom fighters who engaged in sit-ins all over the South."

The Hawks "City Edition" uniforms were released back in October.

As you can see from the video, the court isn't utilizing the Hawks' normal color scheme of red and white. While the team's primary logo is still prominent, center court features a stained-glass pattern.

The team is also slated to sell merchandise in a "Unity Collection," which will pay homage to the neighborhood in which Dr. King spent the majority of his early life and preached during his later years.

The Hawks have plenty of excitement surrounding their roster entering the 2020-21 NBA season. The team added the likes of guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, forward Danilo Gallinari and veteran guard Rajon Rondo during free agency to improve a team that accumulated a 20-47 record last season.