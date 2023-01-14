The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat get together on Saturday for the second time in three days. Miami won the first battle by a 108-102 margin on Thursday evening, with the rematch taking place in a matinee time slot in front of a national audience. Miami is 23-20 overall and 13-9 at home, with Milwaukee entering at 27-15 overall and 11-10 on the road. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for the Bucks, with Khris Middleton (knee) ruled out. Kyle Lowry (knee) and Duncan Robinson (finger) are out for the Heat, with Tyler Herro (Achilles) listed as questionable.

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Heat -4

Bucks vs. Heat over/under: 213.5 points

Bucks vs. Heat money line: Milwaukee +152, Miami -180

Milwaukee: The Bucks are 8-10-3 against the spread in road games

Miami: The Heat are 6-14-2 against the spread in home games



Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks have a favorable defensive matchup against the Heat. Milwaukee is excellent in its own right, and Miami ranks No. 25 in the league in offensive efficiency, scoring only 110.8 points per 100 possessions. The Heat are in the bottom five of the NBA in field goal percentage (45.1%), and Miami is No. 25 in free throw creation, generating 22.2 attempts per game. Milwaukee is No. 3 in the NBA in defensive rating, yielding fewer than 1.1 points per possession, and the Bucks are in the top five in field goal percentage allowed (45.1%) and 3-point percentage allowed (34.1%).

Milwaukee also excels in free throw prevention, giving up only 21.0 attempts per game, and the Bucks are No. 2 in the league in defensive rebound rate. With Milwaukee also ranking as a top-10 team in offensive rebounding and second-chance points, the Bucks have a complete arsenal.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami's ball security provides a strong baseline. The Heat are No. 6 in the NBA in turnovers, committing only 13.5 giveaways per game, and Milwaukee is dead-last in the league in turnover creation on defense with only 12.2 takeaways per game. On the defensive end, Miami is excellent, with the Heat ranking in the top quartile of the league and allowing only 111.1 points per 100 possessions.

Miami leads the NBA in points allowed in the paint (44.6 per game), and the Heat are in the top three in free throw prevention (20.9 attempts per game), turnovers created (16.5 per game), and steals (8.4 per game). The Heat are in the top 10 of the NBA in defensive rebound rate (72.7%) and second-chance points allowed (12.9 per game), with a top-three mark in fast break prevention. Milwaukee is in the bottom five of the league in field goal percentage and free throw percentage on offense.

