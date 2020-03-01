Bucks vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 1 predictions from model on 47-30 roll

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday afternoon in a standalone time slot. Mike Budenholzer's team remains unbeaten since the All-Star break, with the NBA's best record to boot. The Hornets face a tough challenge as a result, and Charlotte continues to operate without Malik Monk (suspension). For the Bucks, Khris Middleton (neck) is probable, with Kyle Korver (back) ruled out for Sunday's action.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center. Sportsbooks list the Bucks as 12-point road favorites, up slightly from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Hornets odds. Before you make any Hornets vs. Bucks picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Hornets vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Hornets spread: Bucks -12

Bucks vs. Hornets over-under: 220.5 points

Bucks vs. Hornets money line: Bucks -820, Hornets +566

MIL: The Bucks are 35-24 against the spread this season

CHA: The Hornets are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games

Why the Bucks can cover

The model knows that the Bucks are the NBA's best team by a comfortable margin, and that has been on display when Milwaukee leaves the comfort of home. The team is 24-5 on the road this season and, with a 51-8 overall record, the Bucks are in a class of their own. Milwaukee boasts the No. 1 scoring offense in the league, averaging 120.0 points per game, and Charlotte has one of the more porous defensive teams in the NBA.

On the defensive side, the Bucks are the top team in the NBA, leading the way in effective field goal percentage allowed and defensive rebounding, with a top-five mark in keeping opponents off the free throw line.

Why the Hornets can cover

Even so, Milwaukee isn't a lock to cover the Bucks vs. Hornets spread. The model also knows that the Hornets are playing better basketball lately, headlined by a surprise road victory over Toronto in their last outing. Charlotte is very good on the offensive glass and, while it is difficult to generate offensive rebounds against Milwaukee, second-chance opportunities would be crucial and the Hornets are capable of creating them.

On the defensive side, the Hornets are elite at preventing opponents from getting to the free throw line, and Charlotte is an above-average team at forcing turnovers. In an overall sense, the Hornets are also solidly better at home, with an improvement of 3.1 points per 100 possessions in their own building when compared to road venues.

How to make Bucks vs. Hornets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Terry Rozier projected to fall short of their scoring averages. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations.

So who wins Bucks vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.