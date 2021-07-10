The Phoenix Suns defended home court and took a 2-0 series lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. Now, the Bucks will have the opportunity to show what they can do at their own arena with hopes of getting back in this series before it gets even more out of hand. Phoenix has shown no weaknesses through the first two games of the series, and the Bucks are struggling to get consistent performances out of players not named Giannis Antetokounmpo. Perhaps playing at home will do Milwaukee some good. Otherwise, the Suns could be celebrating their first championship in franchise history in Wisconsin later this week.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Suns and Bucks.

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Sunday, July 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 11 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

ABC | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: MIL -185; PHO +165 | O/U: 222 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Suns: If you're the Suns, you have to feel incredibly good about the 2-0 lead you have heading into Milwaukee. So far, the Bucks haven't shown the ability to contain the likes of Devin Booker or Chris Paul, so don't fix what isn't broken. Until the Bucks can show that they're able to make Booker and Paul uncomfortable, and get out on guys like Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder so they're not just draining shots, then it's smooth sailing for Phoenix. However, as great as being up 2-0 is, the Suns can't afford to get too comfortable with this lead. While there's been only four times in league history that a team up 2-0 in the Finals has lost, it's easy for a young, inexperienced team to get too hyped about being two wins away from a championship.

Bucks: Milwaukee should be on high alert for the next two games, because even dropping one puts the Suns in the position to close out the series either at home in Game 5 or on the road in Game 6. The good news is that the Bucks have played tremendously at home throughout the postseason, with a 7-1 record, which is the best in the league. Milwaukee has also been in this situation down 2-0 with everyone writing them off already. Recent history suggests that the Bucks still have time to get back in this series. However, it's going to take improved play from Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and the rest of the role players around Giannis to come out with a couple wins.

Prediction

The Bucks haven't lost a Game 3 throughout the entirety of the postseason, and have proven to perform significantly better at home. This game is a must-win situation for Milwaukee, and I have to believe that will ignite a fire under the Bucks to fight back against Phoenix. Pick: Bucks -4