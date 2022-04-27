The Milwaukee Bucks host the Chicago Bulls for Game 5 of a first round matchup on Wednesday evening. The Bucks lead the best-of-seven series by 3-1 margin. Milwaukee aims to close out the series as a result, with Chicago seeking a win to stay alive in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Khris Middleton (knee) is out for the Bucks, with George Hill (abdominal) listed as questionable. Zach LaVine (protocols) is listed as questionable for the Bulls, with Lonzo Ball (knee) and Alex Caruso (concussion) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 12-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217.5 in the latest Bulls vs. Bucks odds.

Bulls vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -12

Bulls vs. Bucks over-under: 217.5 points

Bulls vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -800, Bulls +550

CHI: The Bulls are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIL: The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bulls can cover



The Bulls are facing a series deficit, but Chicago does have tangible strengths. Chicago is soundly above-average on offense dating back to the regular season, ranking in the top four of the NBA in field goal accuracy (48.0 percent), 3-point accuracy (36.9 percent), and free throw accuracy (81.3 percent). The Bulls are effective in taking care of the ball, committing only 12.8 turnovers per game, and Chicago has an impressive turnover rate of only 12.3 percent in the series.

The Bulls average nearly twice as many turnovers as assists when combining the regular season and playoffs, and Chicago is assisting on 63.6 percent of field goals against Milwaukee. On defense, the Bulls have found success at times against the Bulls, and Chicago's defensive rebound rate of 77.1 percent is outstanding. The Bulls are forcing 15.3 turnovers per game in the series, and Milwaukee has a glaring weakness in making only 66.3 percent of free throw attempts.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are the superior team on paper, both when it comes to regular season baseline and within the first four games of the series. Milwaukee is out-scoring Chicago by 13.5 points per 100 possessions, a dominant margin, and the Bucks are excelling on defense. The Bulls are scoring only 94.2 points per 100 possessions, the worst offensive efficiency in the playoffs, and the Bucks have an outstanding defensive rebound rate of 80.9 percent.

Milwaukee is holding Chicago to 39.8 percent shooting from the field and 28.0 percent shooting from 3-point range, with the Bucks allowing only 15.3 free throw attempts per game. Dating back to the regular season, the Bucks ranked in the top five in defensive rebound rate, free throw prevention, and points allowed in the paint. On offense, Milwaukee is a top-five team in the league, scoring 1.14 points per possession in the regular season. The Bucks are shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range in the playoffs after converting 36.6 percent during the regular season, and Milwaukee is facing a Chicago defense that ranked below the NBA average in efficiency in 2021-22.

