Bulls vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 18 predictions from proven simulation

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 8-17 overall and 4-6 at home, while Chicago is 10-18 overall and 4-9 on the road. Both teams have been decent against the spread this season. The Bulls are 15-14 against the number while the Wizards are 14-11. However, it's been the Bulls who have controlled the head-to-head matchup of late, winning outright and covering in four of the last five meetings between the two franchises. Washington is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 231.

Washington didn't have too much trouble with Detroit on Monday as it won 133-119. Washington guard Bradley Beal looked sharp as he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 35 points and 10 dimes. Beal is averaging 27.8 points and 7.0 assists per game this year as the Washington offense runs almost entirely through the all-star guard with John Wall expected to miss the entire season as he rehabs an Achilles tear.

With Thomas Bryant (foot), Rui Hachimura (groin), Jordan McRae (finger), C.J. Miles (wrist) and Moritz Wagner (ankle) also out, Beal will have to carry a heavy load again for a strapped Wizards lineup on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Chicago fell 109-106 to Oklahoma City on Monday. The Bulls were up 37-16 at the end of the first quarter, but couldn't finish. It was the fifth cover in the last six games though for Chicago, who was a 5.5-point underdog heading into the game. Zach LaVine exploded for 39 points on 15-of-25 shooting to lead all scorers. It was his sixth game with at least 30 points this season and his third in the last four times out.

