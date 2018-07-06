Carmelo Anthony, Thunder to reportedly part ways this summer; details still being worked out
Anthony recently opted in to the final year of his contract for $27.9M
Earlier this summer, Carmelo Anthony did what everyone expected and opted in to the final year of his $27.M contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, it appears he will not be suiting up for the Thunder when the upcoming season rolls around. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony and the Thunder are working together to part ways this summer. Via ESPN:
The massive financial implications of Anthony opting into his $27.9 million contract for the 2018-19 season -- coupled with a mutual understanding that his scaled back role isn't what he had signed up for to play with Oklahoma City -- have dictated that the two sides will part ways sometime this summer, league sources told ESPN.
Anthony's agent, Leon Rose of CAA Sports, has a strong relationship and history with Thunder general manager Sam Presti, and they'll work together on Anthony's exit through trade, the NBA's stretch provision, or a combined buyout and stretch, league sources said.
Anthony struggled in his first season with the Thunder, averaging just 16.2 points on 40.4 percent shooting, each of which were career-lows.
