Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has become the first NBA player to sign with Kanye West's marketing agency, Donda Sports. Brown confirmed the news on Wednesday during Finals media day ahead of Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

"It was time," Brown said. "For me, like I said, anytime I make a life decision, I contemplate. I think about things deeply. And from what I want to do, the missions I want to get accomplished, it was the right decision."

The extent of the partnership is not clear as of yet, but Brown has previously stated that he wants any business partnerships to incorporate social justice and sustainability. He's currently a sneaker brand free agent, and had the following to say earlier last year when his deal with Adidas expired:

"I'm looking for a shoe company that's progressive, cutting edge, that keeps an open mind, that's also leaning towards doing things in the community, as well environment friendly, sustainable, recyclable, biodegradable products. I'm looking for the brand of the future, not the brand of the past."

Brown has had a relationship with West for some time, and the two posed for pictures together courtside when the Celtics played the Warriors in San Francisco earlier this season.

"People have concerns or critiques, etc., but in the world we live in, there's concerns and critiques about any and everything," Brown said. "I feel like this is a good moment for me in my particular life. I'm excited to build and create and do things that I've always imagined I wanted to do on the court and off. I think it's a beautiful collaboration and I'm excited."

In addition to Brown, Donda Sports has signed NFL star Aaron Donald.

"I think it's a hell of a opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do," Donald said. "So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it's pretty dope. We're excited about it, and we're gonna see where this thing goes."