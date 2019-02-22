Celtics' Marcus Morris gets beer spilled on him against Bucks, and TNT broadcaster Kevin Harlan soaks up every moment
No one can make strange sports moments more fun than Harlan
The Celtics and the Bucks had a rough third quarter on Thursday, but few players had it rougher than Marcus Morris. Boston's forward dove into the crowd for a loose ball and actually made a great hustle save, but his efforts got him a beer spilled on his head.
Morris was forced to play drenched in beer, and TNT commentator Kevin Harlan had a great time calling everything Morris did -- while reminding everyone that he was doing it with his head dripping.
Just listen to how excited he is. "Morris is dripping with beer!" "He is just soaked in beer!"
One thing we learned: Harlan does not know a lot of beers. It sounds like he knew half of Milwaukee's Best (he trailed off after Milwaukee) and Miller Life before saying "I can't think of any more beers."
No one does strange sports quite like Harlan. The other instance like this that comes to mind is when a streaker crashed the Rams' first regular game as the Los Angeles Rams against the 49ers on Monday Night Football, and Harlan just seemed happy he got to talk about anything but the horrible game that night.
It's a shame Harlan can't make the call for every bizarre occurrence in the world of sports.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best NBA DFS picks for Feb. 22
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Wizards vs. Hornets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wizards vs. Hornets 10,000 times
-
Bucks vs. Celtics foreshadows playoffs
Neither team played well in the Bucks' 98-97 victory in the first game after the All-Star...
-
Nelson on retirement: 'Been smoking pot'
Definitely a mellow and relaxed retirement plan for the Hall of Fame coach
-
NBA scores, highlights and updates
A six-game slate highlighted the first night of NBA action since the All-Star break
-
'Space Jam 2' gets a release date
See you all at the theater on July 16, 2021