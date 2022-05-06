The Milwaukee Bucks took Game 1 without too much trouble, and the Boston Celtics responded with a comfortable win of their own in Game 2. Now, this intriguing second-round series will shift back to Milwaukee for a pivotal Game 3 on Saturday afternoon.

Khris Middleton, who suffered an MCL sprain in the first round, remains out for the Bucks. Marcus Smart, who missed Game 2 with a quad contusion, said there's a "strong likelihood" that he'll be back in action, though his official status won't be clear until game time.

Ahead of Saturday, here's everything you need to know about Game 3:'

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

When: Saturday, May 7 | 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 7 | 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC | Live stream: FuboTV (Try for free)

ABC | FuboTV (Try for free) Odds: BOS +105; MIL -125; O/U 213 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: After one of their worst performances in months in Game 1, the Celtics vowed to bounce back. They did just that, securing a wire-to-wire victory to even the series at 1-1. Jaylen Brown led the way with 30 points, six rebounds and six assists in an impressive all-around performance. Brown just may be the x-factor in this series, and the Celtics will need him to continue playing well. They'll also need to keep shooting the ball like they did in Game 2, when they went 20-of-43 from downtown.

Bucks: The Bucks were always going to have to win a game in Boston to take this series, and they did just that in Game 1. Still, the manner of the defeat in Game 2 will leave them feeling a bit disappointed about their travels. Now, it will be their turn to show a response. The big question is whether they can find enough scoring with Khris Middleton out and Giannis Antetokounmpo being held in check. Through two games they've managed just 187 points against this stout Celtics defense.

Prediction

This is a true 50-50 series, and many games will likely come down to 3-point shooting, which makes it even more difficult to predict. We'll play it safe and take the Bucks since they'll be coming back home. Pick: Bucks -2