A berth in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals will be decided on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of a second-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs, with a win-or-go-home scenario set to unfold. Milwaukee won Game 5 on the road to take a 3-2 series lead, only for Boston to return the favor with a Game 6 road win on Friday. Khris Middleton (knee) projects to be sidelined for Milwaukee after missing the first six games, while Robert Williams III (knee) missed Game 6 for the Celtics and is day-to-day.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the five-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 207 in the latest Bucks vs. Celtics odds.

Celtics vs. Bucks spread: Celtics -5

Celtics vs. Bucks over-under: 207 points

Celtics vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -210, Celtics +175

BOS: The Celtics have covered in four of their last five games

MIL: The Bucks are 1-4 against the spread in the last five games



Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has already displayed the ability to win on the road in the playoffs, both in 2022 and on the way to the 2021 NBA title. Part of the calculus is that the Bucks have arguably the best player in the world in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo produced 44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists in Game 6, nearly willing the Bucks to another comeback win, and he has been dominant in the series. Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.3 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in the first six games, and he is supported by 21.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest from Jrue Holiday.

On the defensive end, Antetokounmpo and Holiday are both tremendous figures, and the Bucks currently lead the NBA playoffs 2022 with a 102.0 defensive rating. Milwaukee also leads the postseason in field goal percentage allowed and free throw attempts allowed, with opponents shooting only 42.1 percent from the floor and grabbing fewer than 20 percent of offensive rebounds against the Bucks.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has out-scored Milwaukee in the series, headlined by an impressive defensive performance. The Celtics are holding the Bucks to 1.03 points per possession in the first six games, including 1.00 points per possession in Game 6 on the road. Boston is limiting Milwaukee to only 42.2 percent shooting in the series, including only 31.0 percent from 3-point range, and the Bucks are averaging fewer than 19 assists per game against the Celtics. This comes on the heels of Boston's league-leading defensive showing in the regular season, with the Celtics ranking No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating, 3-point defense, 2-point defense, field goal percentage defense and assists allowed.

On the other end, Boston is shooting 37.1 percent from 3-point distance in the series, averaging 24.0 assists and only 12.5 turnovers per game. Jayson Tatum is a stellar playoff performer, averaging 28.8 points per game in the postseason, and the All-Star forward led the Celtics to a Game 6 win behind 46 points on 7-of-15 shooting from 3-point range.

