The Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday evening. The Eastern Conference rivals face off for the second time in three days, with Miami winning on the road in Boston on Sunday afternoon. The Heat are 37-31 this season with a 17-16 road record. The Celtics are 35-33 overall and hold an impressive 21-14 mark in home games. Jaylen Brown (wrist) is out for Boston, with Robert Williams (toe) listed as doubtful. Victor Oladipo (knee) is out for Miami. Miami is sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, two games ahead of Boston.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. William Hill Sportsbook lists Miami as a 1.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds. Before making any Heat vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Heat vs. Celtics spread: Heat -1.5

Heat vs. Celtics over-under: 222.5 points

MIA: The Heat are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Heat can cover



Miami is led by its defense, with a top-eight mark in overall defensive efficiency at 110.5 points allowed per 100 possessions. The Heat are No. 6 in the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (45.6 percent), and they rank at the top of the league in several auxiliary categories. Miami is No. 1 in the NBA in points allowed in the paint (40.9 per game), and the Heat are tied for the league lead in fast break points allowed (10.4 per game).

The Heat also rank No. 2 in turnover creation rate (15.6 percent), and Boston is well below the league average in turnover rate offensively, giving the ball away on more than 14 percent of offensive trips. The Heat are also a top-10 group in preventing free throw attempts, and Boston struggles to generate free throws offensively. On the opposite end, Miami is a top-10 team in creating free throws, with Boston near the bottom of the league in free throw prevention. The Heat are also above-average in overall shooting efficiency, headlined by a 55.1 percent park on 2-point attempts that ranks No. 6 in the NBA.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's offense is impressive in nature, with the team scoring more than 1.13 points per possession this season. The Celtics are a top-10 team in overall efficiency, and they make their mark on the offensive glass, securing 29.2 percent of their own missed shots. Boston is also above-average from the perimeter, converting 37.4 percent of its 3-pointers, and it has a fortunate defensive matchup against Miami. The Heat are just 22nd in offensive efficiency, scoring 110.1 points per 100 possessions, and Miami is second-worst in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (23.9 percent).

The Heat also struggle to take care of the ball, committing a turnover on 14.4 percent of possessions, and Boston is above-average in turnover creation rate (14.3 percent) on the defensive end. Finally, the Celtics are a top-10 team in assists allowed (24.1 per game), blocked shots (5.3 per game) and points allowed in the paint (44.2 per game), all of which should come in handy against Miami.

