The Boston Celtics have lost in their last four trips to the Eastern Conference finals, despite holding a 3-2 advantage on two occasions. One of those blown leads came in 2018 when Cleveland won the final two games of the series to advance to the NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be hoping to avoid the same fate when they try to close out the Miami Heat on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. Tatum leads the team in scoring in the 2022 NBA playoffs, averaging 26.9 points per game.

The latest NBA prop bets from Caesars Sportsbook list the over-under for Tatum's total points in Game 6 at 27.5. He has only gone over that total once in the last four games of this series, so should you be fading him with your NBA prop bets? Before making any NBA prop picks for Friday's showdown, you need to see the Heat vs. Celtics prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the conference finals of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 87-59 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

After simulating Game 6 of Heat vs. Celtics 10,000 times, the model predicts that Miami power forward Bam Adebayo goes over 16.5 total points. The Heat have been dealing with injury issues to almost every player in their lineup, but Adebayo has been able to step up over the last three games. He scored 31 points in Game 3 before adding 18 points in Game 5 on Wednesday, along with leading the starters in scoring in Game 4.

Adebayo's minutes have drastically increased as well. He had not played 38-plus minutes in eight straight games prior to doing it twice in his last three outings.

SportsLine's model has identified Miami's injury issues and Adebayo's increased playing time as two solid reasons to take the over on the power forward's point total on Friday night, predicting that he finishes with 17.4 points in Game 6.

