Boston Celtics power forward Al Horford had his worst game of the 2022 NBA playoffs on Friday night, scoring just three points on 1-of-8 shooting in a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat. Horford was held out of the series opener due to an injury, but he reached double digits in three of the following four games. He scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Game 3 before tallying 16 points and seven rebounds in Game 5.

Caesars Sportsbook lists his point total at 9.5 for Sunday night's game in the latest NBA player props. Horford is averaging 12.3 points per game this postseason, even after his abysmal performance on Friday night. Before making any NBA prop picks for Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals, you need to see the Heat vs. Celtics prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the conference finals of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 87-59 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

With Boston vs. Miami on Sunday night (see tickets at StubHub), the model has evaluated the NBA player props and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NBA player prop bets for Celtics vs. Heat

After simulating Game 7 of Heat vs. Celtics 10,000 times, the model predicts that Miami small forward Jimmy Butler goes under 28.5 total points. Butler stunned Boston with a 47-point outing in Game 6, extending the series almost singlehandedly. The model expects the Celtics to tighten up defensively on Sunday night, though.

Butler had not scored more than 13 points in the previous three games of this series, getting held to single digits in two of those contests. He is facing one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, so it will be difficult for him to replicate Friday's heroic performance. Butler's 2022 postseason scoring average has ticked up to 26.9 points per game, which still falls under his point total for Game 7.

SportsLine's model expects him to go under his total on Sunday night, as he is scoring 23.5 points in the latest simulations.

How to make NBA player prop bets for Heat vs. Celtics

In addition, the model has a plus-money prop payout on a player's performance you'll want to jump on. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Celtics vs. Heat prop bets.

Which Heat vs. Celtics prop bets should you back on Sunday night? And which stars are must-backs? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Celtics vs. Heat prop picks, all from the model that's up more than $2,100 on top-rated NBA picks.