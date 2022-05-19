A heavyweight battle involves the Boston Celtics traveling to take on the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night. Both squads will come out hungry in this critical 2022 NBA playoff matchup. Miami landed the first punch with a 118-107 win on Tuesday night. Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out for Miami, while guard Gabe Vincent (hamstring), and guard Max Strus (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Boston's center Al Horford (health and safety protocols) is doubtful. Meanwhile, guard Marcus Smart (foot) is probable.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena. Miami is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 207. Before locking in any Heat vs. Celtics picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Miami -3.5

Celtics vs. Heat over-under: 207 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Miami -160, Boston +140

MIA: Heat are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as favorites

BOS: Celtics are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following an ATS loss

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler has been lights out during the postseason. Butler produces at a high level on both ends of the floor. The six-time All-Star has an all-around offensive arsenal with a nice mid-range game and the strength to finish through contact. Butler knows how to draw fouls and consistently get to the free-throw line. He also has a knack for steals. The Marquette product leads the team in points (29.8), rebounds (7.7), assists (5.4) and steals (2.3).

Butler stuffed the stat sheet in Game 1, finishing with 41 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Additionally, he was 17-for-18 from the free-throw line. Strus is a knockdown shooter on the perimeter for Miami. He excels at spacing the floor and being a catch-and-shoot threat. The DePaul product averages 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. In his last outing, Strus had 11 points and made three 3-pointers.

Why the Celtics can cover

Guard Jaylen Brown has exceptional athleticism and leaping ability to soar over any defender. Brown has great speed and quickness on the floor with an array of moves to beat his man. The 2021 All-Star rebounds the ball well and plays sound defense. Brown is averaging 22.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. In the Game 1 loss, he tallied 24 points and 10 boards.

Forward Jayson Tatum is hard to defend and knows many different ways to get past his man. Tatum already has outstanding footwork with a game plan to constantly get a bucket. The Duke product is a solid rebounder and passer while spacing the floor with his smooth-looking jumper. Tatum leads the team in scoring (28.3) along with 5.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

How to make Heat vs. Celtics picks

