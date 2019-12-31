Celtics vs. Hornets odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 31 predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Celtics and Hornets. Here are the results:
The Boston Celtics will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 13-22 overall and 7-10 at home, while Boston is 22-8 overall and 9-6 on the road. The Celtics saw a five-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday. The Hornets are trying to avoid their sixth consecutive loss. Boston is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Celtics odds, while the over-under is set at 210.5. Before entering any Celtics vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 9 on a blistering 20-8 run on all top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Hornets vs. Celtics 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Charlotte took a 117-104 loss against Memphis on Sunday. Devonte' Graham had 16 points and 10 assists, but shot just 5 of 18 from the field, including 3-of-12 from 3-point range. Graham leads the Hornets with 19.1 points and 7.7 assists per game. He is shooting 26.8 percent from the field over his past seven games.
Meanwhile, Boston absorbed a 113-97 defeat against Toronto on Saturday. Kemba Walker had 30 points. Walker leads the Celtics in scoring at 22.5 points per game. He also paces the team in assists at 5.2 per game.
This will be Walker's second game back in Charlotte since he left for Boston in free agency. The Celtics won a 108-87 on Nov. 7 as Walker had 14 points and six assists. He scored 23 points in the teams' last meeting in Boston, a 119-93 win on Dec. 22. Jayson Tatum had 39 points in that second matchup.
So who wins Celtics vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Celtics vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
