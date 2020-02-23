Celtics vs. Lakers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 23 predictions from model on 35-19 roll

The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers will square off in an eagerly anticipated matchup on Sunday afternoon. LeBron James and company will host the proceedings in front of a national television audience, with the Celtics aiming to pull an upset in Los Angeles. Kemba Walker (knee) will not play for Boston, while Anthony Davis (calf) is listed as probable for the Lakers.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Lakers as 6.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Lakers odds. Before you make any Lakers vs. Celtics picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Here are the NBA odds and trends for Lakers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -6.5

Celtics vs. Lakers over-under: 225.5 points

Celtics vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -280, Celtics +216

BOS: The Celtics are 33-20-2 against the spread this season.

LAL: The Lakers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games.

Why the Celtics can cover

The model knows that the Celtics are a strong team on both ends of the court, bringing a high floor to the proceedings. Boston is above-average across the board on the offensive end and, in this matchup, the Celtics should be able to get to the free throw line against an opponent that is willing to commit fouls near the rim. Jayson Tatum averages more than 21 points per game, leading an offense predicated on balance.

Brad Stevens' team should also be able to create turnovers at will, with the Celtics ranking in the top five in turnover rate defensively and the Lakers struggling in ball security. Boston is also one of the best teams in the NBA at forcing opponents into low-percentage looks offensively. Plus, the Celtics are 6-2 in their last eight matchups against the Lakers.

Why the Lakers can cover

Even so, Boston isn't a lock to cover the Celtics vs. Lakers spread. The model has also considered that the Celtics aren't quite the same team away from Boston, with the Lakers carrying home-court advantage in this matchup. Los Angeles also brings top-end units on both ends of the floor, with the Lakers ranking near the top of the NBA in shooting efficiency and offensive rebounding.

The Celtics sometimes have issues in keeping opponents away from the free throw line and the Lakers have the talent and force to take advantage. Defensively, Los Angeles is excellent at creating turnovers and protecting the glass, with Davis as a constant detractor near the rim. All told, the Lakers have a top-five defense in the NBA and they'll need it in this game.

