Coronavirus: NBA and NBPA reportedly agree to halt any player transactions amid postponement due to COVID-19

As the NBA continues to assess what the best plan of action is moving forward following the announcement of the postponement of play due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league and NBPA have come to an agreement to have a moratorium period over any player transactions, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. This would put a freeze on any trades, signings, player or team options as well as 10-day contracts.

This decision, which is effective from March 12 to April 10 will prohibit teams from making any moves during a time of great uncertainty over what will happen for the remainder of the season. However, on Thursday in the midst of the league trying to scramble to figure out what comes next, the Phoenix Suns waived two-way guard Jared Harper, per The Athletic's Gina Mizell. Since the moratorium period started on Thursday, though, the Harper transaction might not be cleared given the agreement by the league and players union on this decision.

This moratorium period is in line with the 30-day hiatus that NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Thursday night. If the league decides to continue to play after 30 days, then the schedule could resume on April 11, a day after the agreed upon freezing period would end. However, if the league extends their hiatus, or cancels the remainder of the season, then the players union would have to come to an agreement over how transactions would be handled after that. Silver, though, remained confident that the league would resume after any period of time off, saying, "even if we're out for a month, if we're out for six weeks, we can still restart the season."

That would undoubtedly push the Finals to July or potentially August, which would also have ramifications over the start of the 2020-2021 season, free agency, the NBA Draft and summer league. These are all things the league is considering when figuring out what the next steps are, but at least the players union came to an agreement that teams can't make any moves while games aren't being played, which surely makes some of the two-way players like Harper feel a little more secure.