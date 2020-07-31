Watch Now: Jazz Complete Comeback Against Pelicans to Win 106-104 ( 1:03 )

Following his team's 106-104 (box score) victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell met with Turner Sports' Taylor Rooks to show off something important he brought with him to Thursday's game: a vest. On the garment were, as he puts it, "every possible name of someone who's died from police brutality or police violence."

The vest also includes the phrase, "Respect Existence or Expect Resistance" stitched on with the additional quote, "Am I Next?"

The message, Mitchell said, was one of protest against police brutality.

"We're tired of seeing [police brutality]," he said. "We're tired, and everyone's tired of it. So for me to make that statement was just something I really wanted to do. I think as African Americans, male or female, we're sick and tired of being afraid. That's something I really wanted to speak on."

Mitchell was one of the NBA players who wore a message of social justice on the back of his jersey during Thursday's game, and it was consistent with the message of his vest. Above the No. 45 was "Say Her Name," which has recently been used in reference to Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville police officers executing a no-knock warrant on the wrong home for a narcotics investigation. The phrase has been used in the past with women victims of police violence, such as Sandra Bland.