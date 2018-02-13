Dwyane Wade says he wants to stay with Heat 'forever;' no farewell tour required

Miami Heat fans got quite the surprise on trade deadline day, as the team brought back franchise hero Dwyane Wade in a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Miami faithful gave him a very warm welcome when he returned to South Beach last week for his first game with the Heat since the 2015-16 season.

And now there's more good news for Heat fans. Wade says he's not planning on ever going anywhere else, and wants to be a member of the Heat "forever." Via ESPN:

"I'm 36. How did I even get here? Right now, I'm playing the game and I'm taking it year by year. I'm going into the summer seeing how I feel, especially from this point on and then we'll see. But I'm here forever. This is Wade County forever. I will always be here. No matter where I go in the world I will be here. Until I get done playing the game of basketball, I'll have on a Miami Heat jersey and I will enjoy this ride as long as it lasts."

Wade, who said as much in an interview with Jorge Sedano, also noted that he doesn't want any sort of farewell tour like Kobe Bryant received.

"I'm not a narcissist like that," Wade told Sedano. "I don't think I need it. I'm not calling Kobe a narcissist. He earned it and needed that. But I can't set out and say I want a farewell tour like Kobe Bryant. That's not who I am. I don't really talk about it, but when the time comes [to retire] I'll announce it in my own D-Wade fashion. Hopefully I can move on and live on the memories from that point on."

Now 36 years old, Wade likely has only a few seasons left on the court at most -- though he hinted in the interview at playing until he's 40. But even past his playing days, it seems likely that he'll stay involved in the organization in some way, whether it's a role in the front office, or simply as an ambassador for the club.