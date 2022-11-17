Former San Antonio Spurs psychologist, Dr. Hillary Cauthen has come to an agreement to resolve lawsuits she had against the team and former guard Joshua Primo, her attorney, Tony Buzbee, confirmed to the San Antonio Express-News.

"The parties have agreed to resolve this matter," Buzbee said via the San Antonio Express-News.

After Buzbee announced that the sides have come to a settlement, Spurs CEO RC Buford issued the following statement:

"The situation regarding Josh Primo is a matter we take seriously. Since learning of the allegations, we have taken, and are taking, measures to ensure that all parties involved are treated with dignity and respect. We know we owe that to Dr. Cauthen, our players, our staff and our community. As an organization, we are continuously evaluating and refining our processes so they ultimately reflect the values and culture of who we aspire to be every day. To that end, we have decided to collaborate with Dr. Cauthen and other experts in an effort to review and improve our workplace processes and procedures. This is a learning opportunity for us, and one that we are certain will make us better moving forward."

The Spurs waived Primo in October, and reports indicated that it was due to alleged incidents of indecent exposure with a team employee. That employee, Dr. Cauthen, then spoke out about the situation at a press conference in Houston on Nov. 3 where she laid out a timeline of the events:

The first incident took place in late December of 2021 when Primo allegedly exposed his penis in one of their first sessions together. This was immediately brought to the attention of the team's general manager, Brian Wright. After multiple postponements, Cauthen was able to get a meeting with him. Cauthen insisted that head coach Gregg Popovich be made aware of the situation, and was informed in June that he was, but Buzbee acknowledged that they did not know for sure whether or not that was true.

The Spurs continued to call on Cauthen to have sessions with Primo and other players. Primo's alleged conduct continued and escalated from there. Cauthen was eventually told to work from home.

At one point, the Spurs asked Cauthen to participate in "a facilitated discussion" with Primo to attempt to figure out what was compelling him to expose himself to her.

Cauthen was not asked to travel with the team to Las Vegas for Summer League even though she typically would have. Eventually, she was told that the team "had lost trust in her." Her contract was not renewed in August. On Oct. 10, mere weeks before he was waived, the Spurs picked up Primo's option for the 2023-24 season.

Primo is alleged to have been involved in incidents in Las Vegas at Summer League and earlier this season in Minnesota, the latter of which seemingly led to his release.

Cauthen alleged Primo exposed himself to her nine times and in the lawsuit she filed against Primo and the Spurs on Nov. 3, it says that Cauthen told Spurs general manager Brian Wright about Primo's behavior in January but that it was minimized.