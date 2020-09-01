Watch Now: Celtics Dominate Raptors in Game 1 ( 3:01 )

The cutest video of the week might belong to Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet and his kids. The NBA bubble has been tough on many players because no visitors have been allowed. But now, family members of players with teams still alive in the playoffs are allowed to enter the Disney World bubble. As such, this video of the VanFleet family reunion is priceless.

On Monday, VanVleet, 26, was able to hug his two kids for the first time in a while at the Gran Destino Tower at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort and the sweet moment was caught on camera by his longtime girlfriend, Shontai Neal.

Sanaa, VanVleet's 2-year-old daughter, ran to the NBA player yelling "Daddy," looking over the moon to be seeing her dad in person, rather than just on television. His 1-year-old son, Fred, wasn't as aware of the gravity of the situation, but you could still tell from the video that he was excited to see his dad.

VanVleet had his daughter in one hand and his son in another as they shared a nice moment.

After Monday's game, VanVleet commented on missing his family and said he hadn't seen them since Father's Day, which was two months ago. The Raptors lost Game 1 to the Boston Celtics. They will face off for Game 2 on Tuesday night.