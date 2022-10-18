De'Andre Hunter has agreed to a four-year, $95 million extension with the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced Monday evening. The deal came right at the buzzer of the 6 p.m. ET deadline for rookie scale extensions, which allows Hunter to sidestep restricted free agency next summer.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Hunter has established himself as a solid two-way forward in his first three years in the league. Injuries plagued Hunter's sophomore season, but last year, over 53 games, he averaged 13.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. But more notably, he shot 37.9 percent from 3-point territory. Hunter's consistency from long range is an ideal long-term fit alongside superstar guard Trae Young, and newly acquired All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. He can space the floor to give Young and Murray room to operate, and his defense is essential on the other end of the floor.

Hunter has also proven he can be highly productive in the playoffs after averaging over 21 points and shooting 46.2 percent from deep in Atlanta's first-round series loss to the Miami Heat last season. Securing Hunter to a long-term deal will keep him under team control for the next four years, and if he continues to progress, his contract could become a bargain down the line.

With Hunter signed on the dotted line, he joins Young, John Collins, and Clint Capela as three of the five Hawks starters signed for at least the next three seasons. Murray has two more years left on his deal. That's an ideal position for Atlanta, especially after reaching the Eastern Conference finals two seasons ago with primarily the same group of players. Adding Murray into the mix will only elevate this core of players, making their offense even more dangerous.

On paper, the Hawks have one of the most talented rosters in the league, and with Hunter under contract for several more years, it ensures they'll retain that high-end talent going forward.