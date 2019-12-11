Hornets vs. Nets odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 11 predictions from advanced computer

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 13-10 overall and 7-4 at home, while Charlotte is 10-16 overall and 4-8 on the road. The Nets have overcome the absence of Kyrie Irving, as they have won nine of 12 games while he recovers from a shoulder injury. Charlotte has seven losses in 11 games since its last visit to Brooklyn. Brooklyn is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Things were close when Brooklyn and Denver clashed on Sunday, but the Nets ultimately edged out the opposition 105-102. Brooklyn's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 24 points and eight assists, and Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Dinwiddie hit a go-ahead layup with 26 seconds left and Brooklyn was able to hold on for the win.

Dinwiddie is averaging 23.8 points and 7.6 assists in the past 12 games with 10 20-point games in that span. Brooklyn has allowed fewer than 110 points in eight of its last 10 games.

Allen totaled 22 and 17 rebounds in Brooklyn's 101-91 win over the Hornets on Nov. 20, and Joe Harris scored 22 in a 111-104 win at Charlotte on Friday.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid win over Washington on Tuesday, winning 114-107. Devonte' Graham looked sharp as he shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 29 points and six assists.

Graham is averaging 23.7 points in his past six after being held under 20 points in seven straight games from Nov. 18-29.

