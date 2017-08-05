J.J. Redick explains why he ultimately passed on signing with the Rockets

Redick says at the last moment Houston changed the proposed four-year offer to three

The Houston Rockets have had quite a big summer, dealing for Chris Paul while signing P.J. Tucker and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute. Houston's offseason could have been even bigger had it managed to get a deal done with J.J. Redick. 

There was mutual interest between the Rockets and the sharpshooting guard, but Redick ended up signing a one-year, $23M deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Recently, Redick joined Alex Kennedy on The HoopsHype Podcast and explained why a deal never got done with the Rockets. 

According to Redick, the tentative deal was for four years, but at the last minute, the Rockets decided to change their offer to a three-year deal, and with that, Redick was out. Via HoopsHype:

"They offered four [years] and then they went three. Daryl [Morey] always has a million things going on, like in A Beautiful Mind with all of the stuff written on the chalkboard. I'm sure he had four or five deals out there [he was working on]. The day before free agency, I thought it was a four-year deal. Chris Paul and I talked for about 30 minutes the night before free agency started. I wanted to go there.

"[It didn't work out] â some of it was numbers and some of it was other factors like relocating the family and â I hate to say this â but you never know with Daryl and how he operates. A three-year deal could really be a six-month deal if you get dealt at the trade deadline for a superstar as part of a package of six."

All of this is pretty solid reasoning from Redick, as was his decision to take a massive payday in his one-year deal with Philly. That move allows him to not only cash in this season, but potentially still sign a three- or four-year deal next summer. 

