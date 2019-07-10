Kevin Durant injury update: Nets don't officially rule K.D. out for upcoming season; team won't make timeline public
Durant suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the NBA Finals
Kevin Durant is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, but it's likely we won't see him in a black and white jersey until the 2020-21 season due to the torn Achilles tendon he suffered during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
However, during a press conference on Tuesday, Nets GM Sean Marks opted not to officially rule Durant out for the upcoming season. Marks also said the Nets would not announce any timelines for Durant's recovery to the public.
Even though Marks declined to rule Durant out, we still shouldn't expect to see the star on the court this season. Recovery from a torn Achilles is usually a 9-12 month process, which means even in a best-case scenario, there would be just a few weeks left in the regular season before Durant was healthy.
At that point, it would be unwise to rush him back onto the court, especially considering the main reason he tore his Achilles in the first place was because he came back too early from a calf injury. After signing Durant to a four-year, $141 million max deal, there's no way the Nets will risk anything with his recovery.
Thus, Marks' comments should be read less as a sign of hope that Durant will perhaps play before the season comes to an end, and more as a decision to not make any sort of declarative statements this early in Durant's recovery process. After all, is hasn't even been a full month since Durant underwent surgery to repair his Achilles.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NBA free agency rumors roundup
A look at the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency rolls along
-
Silver: Trade demands 'disheartening'
Silver said there is 'work to do' regarding free agency
-
NBA to implement coaches challenges
Coaches will be able to challenge foul calls and out-of-bounds violations, among other cal...
-
How to watch: 2019 Summer League
Here's how to watch every Summer League game
-
JR Smith goes shirtless at All-Star game
The celebrity softball game brings out the fun side of local athletes and celebrities
-
2019 NBA Free-Agent Tracker
NBA free agency is rolling along after beginning with quite a bang