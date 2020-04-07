Kevin Garnett calls Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor a 'snake'

Kevin Garnett is easily the first thing that fans think of when it comes to the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, since ending his playing career in 2016, Garnett has yet to have his No. 21 jersey retired by the franchise.

The reason for that may be due to Garnett's fractured relationship with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor. In a recent interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Garnett claimed that the reason that his No. 21 jersey hasn't been retired is because he "doesn't do business with snakes."

"Glen knows where I'm at, I'm not entertaining it," Garnett said. "First of all, it's not genuine. Two, he's getting pressure from a lot of fans and, I guess, the community there. Glen and I had an understanding before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip. For that, I won't forgive Glen. I won't forgive him for that. I thought he was a straight up person, straight up business man, and when Flip died, everything went with him. "There's no reason to complain. Just continue to move on. My years in Minnesota and in that community, I cherish. At this point, I don't want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him. I love my Timberwolves, I'll always love my guys, I'll always love the people who [f—] with me there. I'll always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don't do business with snakes. I don't do business with snake mu'[f—]as. I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like."

As Charania reported, Garnett had planned to join Flip Saunders as a part of the Timberwolves' ownership group succeeding Taylor one day once Garnett retired. However, Saunders died in 2015 and so did the plans of Garnett joining the Timberwolves' front office. Garnett and Saunders had originally planned for Garnett to be a "key decision-maker" for the Timberwolves.

However, once Saunders died, Taylor changed course and hired Tom Thibodeau to be the team's head coach and president of basketball operations.

There's certainly a large amount of bad blood between Garnett and the Timberwolves. After all, the Boston Celtics have already made plans to retire Garnett's No. 5 jersey at some point during the 2020-21 season.

Garnett clearly isn't over his disagreement with Taylor, and it'll be interesting to see if he ever does. Considering that Garnett is the greatest player in the history of the franchise, his number should be hanging from the rafters at the Target Center.