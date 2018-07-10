Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III to miss rest of Summer League with pelvic bone bruise

The Sacramento Kings will be without No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III for the remainder of Summer League. The rookie suffered a hip/groin injury in the Kings' game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, and an MRI has revealed a pelvic bone bruise. Thankfully, it isn't anything too serious, and the Kings expect Bagley to return to basketball activity within a few weeks. Via NBA.com/Kings:

An MRI conducted this morning on Kings forward Marvin Bagley III revealed a pelvic bone bruise. He will miss the remainder of summer league while resting for approximately 1-2 weeks, when the second overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft is expected to resume full basketball activity.

While Summer League is a great chance for teams to get a look at their rookies and potential training camp invites, the actual results of the games have little meaning, and teams aren't going to risk making an injury worse. This would be the correct decision regardless of the player, but it's especially smart for the Kings to be cautious with the No. 2 overall pick.

If there is a bright side to this, it's that Sacramento already played a few Summer League games before the injury happened and got a chance to see Bagley in action. The Kings will have the entire summer to break down his game and figure out how to best implement it into next season. For now, their top priority should be keeping their prized rookie healthy.