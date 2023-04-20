E-40 and the Sacramento Kings released a joint statement on Wednesday stating that the ejection of the Bay Area rap legend during Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against the Warriors was the result of an "unfortunate misunderstanding." The Kings also stated that they look forward to welcoming E-40 back to Golden 1 Center.

"After a series of thoughtful and transparent conversations, both parties agree that there was a miscommunication regarding the circumstances that occurred during the Kings vs. Warriors game on Saturday night," read the statement.

There had been speculation about how the rapper -- a well known Warriors fan -- was blocking the view of fans seated behind him by standing excessively, and then refused to comply despite a warning. However, the latest statement said that was not true.

"Contrary to speculation, Mr. Earl "E-40" Stevens did not stand excessively from his ticketed courtside seat; the outcome resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding between both parties," Wednesday's statement read.

The incident made headlines after a video shared on social media showed E-40 being ejected from his seat by security as he exchanged words with Kings fans in the stands. The next day, the rapper released a statement saying he was ejected because of racial bias and that he would not attend Monday's Game 2 in Sacramento.

E-40 said there had been "disrespectful heckling" during Game 1 and that he tried to address a heckler in an "assertive but polite manner," but security assumed he was the instigator. The Kings later released a statement saying they would investigate the incident.

The artist was not in attendance during Game 2, but ESPN reported that he will be cheering on the Warriors in person during Thursday's Game 3 at Chase Center in San Francisco.