Knicks' Enes Kanter accused of being part of a terror organization; Turkish prosecutors seeking arrest warrant, per report

Enes Kanter continues to be in hot water with his native country of Turkey.

Kanter already has announced that he would not be traveling with the New York Knicks for their game against the Washington Wizards in London on Thursday, (3 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBATV add-on). Now, according to a report from Reuters, Turkish prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for Kanter and are seeking extradition due to his alleged links to a terror organization.

Turkish prosecutors are seeking the extradition of New York Knicks center Enes Kanter over his links to the U.S.-based cleric accused of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016, state-owned Anadolu news agency said. The Istanbul prosecutors' office was not immediately available to comment on the report on Wednesday. Anadolu said on Tuesday prosecutors had sought the issue of a "red notice" for Kanter, an Interpol request to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition.

The Knicks center was very critical of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan following a bombing in the Turkish capital of Ankara in 2016. Kanter has also received death threats for his political stance and is obviously concerned about his well being. In addition, Kanter had his passport revoked in 2017 and Canada is the only other country that he can travel to.

Kanter confirmed earlier this month that he didn't feel safe traveling to London with the Knicks. He also claimed that he could be "killed" by Turkish spies if he were to make the trip overseas.

"I talked to the front office and they said I'm not going because of that freaking lunatic, the Turkish president (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan)," Kanter said. "There's a chance that I can get killed out there. So that's why I talked to the front office. I'm not going so I'm just going to stay here, just practice. It's pretty sad because it affects my career, my basketball. Because I want to be out there but just because of that one lunatic guy, that one maniac, I can't go out there and do my job. It's pretty sad."

Kanter plans to stay back in New York and practice while the team is overseas.