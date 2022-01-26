An Eastern Conference clash is set for Wednesday night as the Miami Heat host the New York Knicks at FTX Arena. Miami (30-17) boasts the best record in the East and also the conference's best home record at 16-5. The Knicks (23-25) are 11-11 away from home and have lost five straight games in Miami. Derrick Rose (ankle) is out for New York, with Nerlens Noel (knee) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) questionable, while Kyle Lowry (personal) is sidelined for the Heat.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Heat as 5.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 202.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Heat odds.

Knicks vs. Heat spread: Heat -5.5

Knicks vs. Heat over-under: 202.5 points

Knicks vs. Heat money line: Heat -230, Knicks +190

NYK: The Knicks are 12-10 against the spread in road games

MIA: The Heat are 13-8 against the spread in home games

Why the Knicks can cover



New York is a defense-first team, but the offense has strong areas. The Knicks are good on the offensive glass, securing 28.7 percent of missed shots, and that leads to 14.3 second-chance points per game. New York also ranks in the top 10 in 3-pointers per game (13.0), 3-point accuracy (35.8 percent) and turnovers (13.5 per game). Miami is No. 30 in the NBA in blocked shots on defense, with a bottom-five mark in 3-pointers allowed.

On the opposite end, the Knicks are holding opponents to 1.09 points per possession, with top-five marks in field goal percentage allowed (44.0 percent), second-chance points allowed (11.9 per game) and points in the paint allowed (41.5 per game). New York is in the top 10 in free throw attempts allowed (20.6 per game) and defensive rebound rate (73.4 percent), with the Knicks holding opponents to just 11.3 fast break points per game.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami is one of the most balanced teams in the league, evident by it ranking third in offensive rating (113.1) and eighth in defensive rating (108.4). That makes the Heat one of just three teams to rank among the top eight in both, and they've achieved this ranking despite their best players missing time. Most of those players are now back in the lineup, and a healthy Heat team is hard to contend with. Miami has covered in eight of its last 10 games while winning outright in seven of its last 10.

No team does a better job on the glass than the Heat, who have allowed the fewest offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds and total rebounds. Limiting offensive rebounds prevents second-chance opportunities while containing defensive boards prevents teams from having fastbreak opportunities. With the Knicks ranking 27th in both points per game (103.9) and field-goal percentage (43.6 percent), Miami controlling the glass will make it even tougher for New York to put points on the scoreboard.

How to make Heat vs. Knicks picks

