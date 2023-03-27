The Houston Rockets visit Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks on Monday evening. The Rockets face a top-tier Eastern Conference team for the second straight day after taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. New York is 42-33 overall, including a 20-17 mark at home. Jalen Brunson (hand) is listed as questionable for the Knicks, with the Rockets facing an uncertain injury report on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the 12.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230 in the latest Rockets vs. Knicks odds.

Knicks vs. Rockets spread: Knicks -12.5

Knicks vs. Rockets over/under: 230 points

Knicks vs. Rockets money line: Knicks -900, Rockets +600

HOU: The Rockets are 3-9 against the spread with no rest

NYK: The Knicks are 16-18-3 against the spread in home games

Why the Rockets can cover



Houston uses its athleticism and force effectively on the offensive end of the floor. The Rockets lead the NBA in offensive rebound rate, securing 34% of missed shots this season. That also leads to a league-leading mark in second-chance points per game, and Houston puts pressure on the rim. That includes top-eight marks in points in the paint and free throw attempts per game. New York struggles to create defensive havoc, forcing only 12.6 turnovers per game, and no team has fewer steals (6.2 per game) this season.

On the other end, Houston is in the top 10 of the NBA in defensive rebound rate and second-chance points allowed this season. The Rockets are also above-average in creating blocks and steals, and New York's offense does have its warts. The Knicks are below-average in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage this season, and New York generates the second-fewest assists (22.5 per game) in the NBA.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has the significant offensive advantage in this contest. Houston struggles badly with offensive efficiency, and the Knicks are led by potent shot creators. Even with Brunson facing uncertainty from an injury standpoint, the Knicks can lean on Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Randle is a 2023 NBA All-Star who is averaging 25.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this season. Barrett adds 19.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest, and he is generating 21.4 points per game over the last 10 contests. As a team, New York is in the top five of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 116.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Knicks dominate the offensive glass, grabbing 31.8% of missed shots and averaging 16.4 second-chance points per game. In addition, New York boosts its productivity with 25.7 free throw attempts per game, and the Knicks commit only 13.0 turnovers per contest. With Houston ranking in the bottom three of the league in defensive rating and 3-point accuracy allowed, New York also has an appetizing matchup in which to score.

