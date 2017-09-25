LeBron James opens up about Kyrie Irving trade, says he was ready to hand over keys

If you're wondering whether former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have opened up a dialogue in the weeks since Irving was dealt to the Boston Celtics, well ... they haven't.

James spoke to reporters during Monday's media day session in Cleveland, and was short with his response when asked if the two had spoken since Irving was sent to Boston in late August in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick.

LeBron says he has not spoken with Kyrie. "You guys know Kyrie. Next question." #Cavs — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 25, 2017

The deal came on the heels of a surprising trade request from Irving earlier this summer, and James admitted that he did some soul-searching as to why Irving wanted to leave Cleveland -- he even blamed himself.

"I was wondering whether it was something I could have done better to make him not want to be traded," James said. "Is it the way that the season finished? Or was it me coming back in the first place? Was it the coaching changes or the GM change, or ... I don't know, I had so many different emotions go through my head."

James added that he had every intention of relinquishing leadership of the franchise to Irving if and when the time came.

"I tried to do whatever I could do to help the kid out, be the best player he could be -- try to help him be a better leader, a better scorer, a better floor general, a better defender, a better passer, getting guys involved, a better leader vocally," James said. "I tried to give him everything and give him as much of the DNA as I could. Because, like I told you guys throughout the season, at some point, when he was ready to take over the keys, I was ready to give them to him. "The only thing I'm upset about is that he took a lot of the DNA and blueprints now to Boston. That's the only thing I'm upset about, really. Other than that, I mean, I wish the kid great health. The kid wanted to do what was best for his career and I give credit to our GM Koby [Altman] and to the ownership for granting that for him."

Despite the flood of emotions that Irving's trade request brought, it appears that James has moved on and bears no ill will toward his former protege. All eyes will certainly be on James and Irving when they meet in Cleveland on Oct. 17 -- the first game of the NBA season.