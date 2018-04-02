LeBron James' Uninterrupted reportedly thinks Alabama football video series ripped them off
The company sent a letter to Alabama expressing concern about copyright infringement
LeBron James is one of the best basketball players of all time. Nick Saban is one of the best football coaches of all time. It's about time they went head-to-head.
According to ESPN, James' multimedia platform, Uninterrupted, sent a letter to Alabama expressing concern over copyright infringement and intellectual property appropriation. Those are basically some big words to say that LeBron's company feels Alabama ripped off their idea for a video series.
So, how similar are they? You be the judge.
Alabama's yet-to-be released series, "Shop Talk," features Alabama alum and Falcons receiver Julio Jones joining Saban and other players for a conversation that takes place in a barbershop.
Meanwhile LeBron has already released two episodes of his web series, "The Shop," in which he invites guests to join him for a conversation in -- you guessed it -- a barbershop.
Even the graphics for the shows are pretty similar:
Here's a segment from the letter obtained by ESPN:
"Your continued exploitation of 'Shop Talk' infringes 'Uninterrupted's' copyright, trademark rights and other valuable intellectual property rights in 'The Shop' and significantly damages 'Uninterrupted's' commercial prospects for 'The Shop.'"
The letter also reportedly extends an invitation for a conversation before "rushing into legal proceedings."
LeBron's company surely doesn't own the rights to barbershops or scissor-based graphics, but there might be enough similarity to at least merit a conversation between the two parties. Of course, the makers of the 2002 blockbuster, "Barbershop" and its plethora of sequels might have something to say about both of the shows.
