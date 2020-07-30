Watch Now: LeBron Eyes Fourth NBA Championship ( 2:11 )

The 2019-20 NBA season restarts on Thursday and LeBron James will have something heavy on his mind when it does. In an Instagram post, the Los Angeles Lakers star revealed that he plans to wear a No. 24 finger sleeve to honor Kobe Bryant.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash back in January when he was on his way to a youth basketball tournament with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

"Stucc in the Grind! The Marathon Continues tonight and forever. Let's Get It," James wrote on his Instagram account to go along with a photo of the finger sleeve. The quote is from rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died in 2019.

Like many other NBA stars, James was heavily impacted by the death of Bryant and spoke prior to the team's first game following Bryant's death. In addition, James and teammate Anthony Davis honored Bryant with tattoos on their legs shortly after Bryant's death.

The Lakers will resume their season on Thursday when they face the Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams among the favorites to win the NBA title in the season restart that features eight seeding games for each of the 22 teams in Orlando games before transitioning to the playoffs.