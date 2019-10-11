Like father, like son: Bronny James and Zaire Wade lead star-studded media day for Sierra Canyon high school
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's sons mirrored their fathers in an NBA-style media day held at Sierra Canyon
It's not every day that a high school basketball team holds a media day, but not every team has the sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade playing for them either. In May, Los Angeles Times writer Tania Ganguli reported that LeBron would enroll his son at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. Then, shortly after, Tarek Fattal reported that Dwyane Wade would transfer his son, Zaire Wade, to Sierra Canyon for his senior year. A super team was born.
Sierra Canyon has won back-to-back state championships, and is known for being the school of choice for many celebrities' children from athletes to actors. The basketball team, however, is jam-packed with talent, and it doesn't just stop at James and Wade.
In addition to James and Wade, a number of other high-profile recruits will also be playing for Sierra Canyon this season, creating LA's third powerhouse basketball team to watch this year. With all that talent in one place, it only made sense for the school to hold a media day that attracted local and national media.
The team will be traveling across the country for several games this season, and already spent some time in China for preseason games. Sierra Canyon might be able to compete with the courtside seats at Staples Center this year, and will likely sell out on a nightly occasion. Dwyane Wade is aware of how exciting this pairing could be, even if it's only for one season.
"It's crazy, it's something we never even talked about," Wade said via The Los Angeles Times. "Even when we were together in Miami, they didn't go to the same school. At this time in both of their high school lives, to be able to put them together to hopefully do something special this year at Sierra Canyon is great."
The team went through all the typical media day festivities, from photoshoots, media interviews and even put on a mini-dunk contest, with a little assistance from Sierra Canyon's 7-2 center Harold Yu.
During the Lakers' media day when asked which team "won the summer" in the league, LeBron said the Staples Center won because of the moves made by both the Lakers and Clippers which positioned both teams as title contenders heading into the 2019-20 season. He also jokingly tossed the idea around of having Sierra Canyon play at Staples Center for a game or two.
"Staples Center is the biggest winner of the summer," James said. "If you're a fan of basketball you can see the Clippers one night, then see the Lakers and then all the great shows that come through Staples Center, it's the place to be. Maybe if Sierra Canyon can get a game there that would be cool too, there's a freshman there who is doing alright for himself. Seriously, I think it's just great. The city of Los Angeles should be very proud."
LeBron might be joking, but if Sierra Canyon were to play a game at the Staples Center it would not be surprising at all if it sold out instantly. Though the team is loaded with talent top to bottom, Bronny and Zaire will command all the attention this season, giving basketball fans a nostalgic feeling of LeBron and Dwyane Wade's playing days in Miami.
