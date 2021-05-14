Kevin Garnett is one of the hardest-working players that the NBA has ever seen. This coming weekend, Garnett will be rewarded as he is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Garnett has chosen former Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas as his presenter for the enshrinement ceremony that will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. In a clip that was recently released by Showtime from the upcoming documentary KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible, Garnett can be seen getting choked up when he asked Thomas to be his presenter.

"Where you came from, who you were then, and what you've grown up to be, you have fulfilled all of our dreams," Thomas said in the clip. "Everything that we hoped you would be. I would be honored to stand on the stage next to you and let the basketball world see Kevin Garnett."

Both Garnett and Thomas played their high school basketball in the Chicago area. Thomas himself is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and was inducted back in 2000.

Garnett put together a spectacular career that saw him appear in 15 All-Star Games, win the league MVP Award in 2004, and win an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008. Garnett also averaged 17.8 points and 10.0 rebounds over the course of his Hall of Fame career.

Garnett is slated to be part of a legendary Hall of Fame class that also includes the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Rudy Tomjanovich, Eddie Sutton, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, and FIBA executive Patrick Baumann.