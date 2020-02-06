Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis suffers broken nose, expected to visit doctors for further evaluation
The broken nose did not stop Porzingis from finishing out the game against Memphis
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis suffered a broken nose against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The injury occurred during the third quarter of the contest when Porzingis caught an errant elbow from Grizzlies forward Josh Jackson while he was going up for a defensive rebound. You can see the play where the injury occurred below:
Though he checked out of the game to get his nose attended to, Porzingis ultimately re-entered and finished the contest with 32 points and 12 rebounds; his third straight game with at least 30 points and 10 boards. After the game, Porzingis confirmed to media members that his nose is indeed broken and that he will see a doctor for further evaluation on Thursday. More will be known about his status moving forward at that time.
It's not yet known if Porzingis will have to miss any time with the injury, but the Mavs certainly hope not because they're already without All-Star guard Luka Doncic due to an ankle injury and are in the midst of a tight battle for postseason positioning in the Western conference.
The broken nose isn't the first injury issue that Porzingis has dealt with this season, as he missed several games with right knee soreness back in January. On the season, he is averaging 17.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.4 assists per game.
