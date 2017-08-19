Michael Beasley is ready to help the Knicks: 'I've always been a walking bucket'

I have to be honest, when I woke up this morning I didn't expect to be writing multiple posts about Michael Beasley, but you have to give the people what they want, so here we are.

Earlier on Friday afternoon we learned of Beasley's quest to find his stolen truck, which was taken out of his own driveway. Now, we have an excellent interview from Beasley in which he declares himself a "walking bucket." Via the New York Post:

"I'll bring what they saw in college,'' Beasley told The Post in a robust phone interview Friday from his home in Washington D.C. " I just need the opportunity to show that. Look at my nine-year career, I've always been close to a point a minute. I've always been a walking bucket. Nobody can stop me, hasn't stopped me my last nine years. Every time I've touched the ball, the defender's scared. I'm at the point of my career I'm just tired of not getting the acknowledgment of being who I am. "I've always been the quiet, not-stand-up-for-myself-kind-of-guy. Not being disrespectful. But I want my respect. For the last nine years, I've been a walking bucket, man. Anytime you want a point, I'll give you a point, no matter what the circumstances, who the player is defending me.''

Amazing. Having The Beas in New York City is going to be so much fun.

Beasley, who signed a one-year deal with the Knicks earlier this offseason, has not had the type of career everyone expected, but he can certainly put the ball in the basket when given enough touches.

He was impressive in a reserve role with the Bucks last season, averaging 9.4 points over 16 minutes per game off the bench, while shooting an efficient 53.2 percent from the field, and 41.2 percent from 3-point land.