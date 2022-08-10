A jersey that was worn by Michael Jordan during his "Last Dance" season is expected to hit the auction block next month. The jersey, which Jordan wore during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, could fetch as much as $5 million at the Sotheby's auction.

The jersey will be just one of only two of Jordan's game-worn NBA Finals jerseys to ever appear at an auction.

"The 1997-1998 season is perhaps one of the most popular among Jordan fans, as Michael was reaching the height of his abilities while simultaneously pursuing what he understood would be his last chance at an NBA Championship with the Chicago Bulls," Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectables Brahm Wachter, said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The season itself is his 'magnum opus' as an athlete, and a testament to him as a champion and competitor. Finals jerseys from Jordan are remarkably scant, and the 1997-1998 Finals are arguably the most coveted of them all."

Sotheby's is estimating that this particular jersey could net between $3-5 million at auction. That would be the highest price ever paid for a piece of Jordan-related memorabilia.

Bidding for the jersey will be open from Sept. 6-14.

Jordan memorabilia has become even more popular in recent years due to the success of ESPN's documentary series "The Last Dance," which aired in 2020.

The 1997-98 season was Jordan's final campaign with the Bulls as he retired after the season. During his "Last Dance," Jordan helped lead Chicago to their sixth NBA title as the Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz in six games.

In Oct. 2021, a pair of Jordan's game-worn Nike Air Ship sneakers sold for a record $1.47 million at auction. Jordan wore the red and white sneakers during his fifth NBA game with the Bulls in Nov. 1984.