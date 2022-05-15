The Milwaukee Bucks announced that a watch party outside the team's arena for Game 7 against the Boston Celtics will be canceled in response to three shootings that took place after Game 6 on Friday evening. At least 21 people were injured in the shootings, which happened near Milwaukee's entertainment district.

Per the Bucks statement:

"In order to allow law enforcement to devote needed resources to the continued investigation of last night's events, we have decided to cancel tomorrow's planned watch party on the plaza. Deer District businesses will remain open as usual. We continue to work with Milwaukee Police Department and other public safety partners to provide a safe and welcoming environment for out fans. We plan to have further details soon."

The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. near the Deer District, where the Bucks held their championship celebration last season. The Milwaukee Fire Department transported two people to a hospital after the shooting, while a third person drove themself.

An hour after that shooting another one occurred that left one person injured. Just after 11 p.m. a third shooting took place, which left 17 people injured. The Milwaukee Police Department said 10 people were taken into custody from that shooting, with a total of 11 suspects being arrested from the three shootings combined.

The Bucks said that no shootings happened within the Deer District, where thousands of fans typically gather to watch the game and dine at the many bars and restaurants across the street from Fiserv Forum.

"The shootings that happened in downtown Milwaukee last night were horrific and we condemn this devastating violence. We are grateful to local law enforcement for its valiant efforts to try to contain what was a dangerous and fluid situation. While these incidents took place outside of Deer District property, it clearly resonated with fans coming out of the arena and leaving the plaza. Security, health and welfare are always out top priorities for our guests and employees and we appreciate the hard work of our security team to keep our fans safe."

Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson has enacted a curfew for anyone 21 years and younger for Saturday and Sunday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on both days. Those who violate the curfew will be subject to tickets and fines.